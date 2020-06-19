Kazakhstan reports more COVID-19 related recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 56 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

4 more recoveries have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 15 in Shymkent city, 2 in East Kazakhstan region, 16 in Atyrau region, 3 in Aktobe region, 1 in Kostanay region, 10 in Pavlodar region, 3 in Turkestan region, and 2 in Mangistau region.

The number of people who have been discharged from quarantine has totaled 10,195 countrywide, including 2,114 in Nur-Sultan city, 2,157 in Almaty city, 539 in Shymkent city, 170 in Akmola region, 301 in Aktobe region, 428 in Almaty region, 1,031 in Atyrau region, 143 in East Kazakhstan region, 349 in Zhambyl region, 694 in West Kazakhstan region, 770 in Karaganda region, 188 in Kostanay region, 475 in Kyzylorda region, 282 in Mangistau region, 203 in Pavlodar region, 57 in North Kazakhstan region, and 294 in Turkestan region.

The novel virus has already claimed 105 lives in Kazakhstan.