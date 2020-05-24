  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan reports more recoveries from coronavirus

    11:30, 24 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports. 46 patients have been released from infectious hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19.

    The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has totaled 4,214, including 792 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,197 in Almaty city, 218 in Shymkent city, 97 in Akmola region, 168 in Aktobe region, 168 in Almaty region, 224 in Atyrau region, 44 in East Kazakhstan region, 163 in Zhambyl region, 226 in West Kazakhstan region, 190 in Karaganda region, 56 in Kostanay region, 225 in Kyzylorda region, 96 in Mangistau region, 146 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 174 in Turkestan region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!