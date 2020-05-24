Kazakhstan reports more recoveries from coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – More people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reports. 46 patients have been released from infectious hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19.

The number of people who have recovered from the COVID-19 in Kazakhstan has totaled 4,214, including 792 in Nur-Sultan city, 1,197 in Almaty city, 218 in Shymkent city, 97 in Akmola region, 168 in Aktobe region, 168 in Almaty region, 224 in Atyrau region, 44 in East Kazakhstan region, 163 in Zhambyl region, 226 in West Kazakhstan region, 190 in Karaganda region, 56 in Kostanay region, 225 in Kyzylorda region, 96 in Mangistau region, 146 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan region, and 174 in Turkestan region.