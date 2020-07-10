  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports new recoveries from COVID-19

    10:35, 10 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 538 more people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus over the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Out of the total fresh COVID-19 recoveries, 70 have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 17 - in Shymkent city, 2 - in Akmola region, 92 - in Aktobe region, 20 - in Almaty region, 112 - in Atyrau region, 16 - in East Kazakhstan region, 45 - in West Kazakhstan region, 81 - in Karaganda region, 17 - in Kostanay region, 24 - in Kyzylorda region, 10 - in Mangistau region, 10 - in Pavlodar region, and 22 - in Turkestan region, bringing the total recovered cases in Kazakhstan to 31,815.


