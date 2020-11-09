  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports no daily death cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    10:10, 09 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 46 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    Over the past day, 44 recovered cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in the country.

    Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 39,104 Kazakhstanis, killing 409. 29,182 have made full recovery from the disease.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
