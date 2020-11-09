Kazakhstan reports no daily death cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 46 more have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

Over the past day, 44 recovered cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia have been reported in the country.

Since August 1, COVID-19-like pneumonia has affected a total of 39,104 Kazakhstanis, killing 409. 29,182 have made full recovery from the disease.