Kazakhstan reports only 4 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has registered only four cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

Ten patients have recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia and two have passed away from the disease.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has reported 34,913 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 34,913, 27,709 have been released from treatment after beating the disease. The COVID-like pneumonia has already claimed lives of 370 people in Kazakhstan.