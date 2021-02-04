Kazakhstan reports over 1,100 COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day, 1,110 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 200 patients beat COVID-19 in Pavlodar region and Almaty city -286 and 205, accordingly. The third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was registered in Akmola region – 114. 108 patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region.

72 people made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 66 – in Karaganda region, 61 – in North Kazakhstan region, 60 – in Almaty region, 53 – in Nur-Sultan city, 30 – in East Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Turkestan region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Shymkent city, and 5 – in West Kazakhstan region.

In total, 172,209 people have recovered from COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.