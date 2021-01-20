Kazakhstan reports over 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases
Four areas in Kazakhstan have reported three-digit number of fresh daily infection with the highest number registered in Almaty city – 198. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 151 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the third highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 112. 108 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Akmola region.
In the past 24 hours, 92 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 76 – in North Kazakhstan region, 74 – in Atyrau region, 72 – in Karaganda region, 68 – in Kostanay region, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 43 – in East Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Turkestan region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Aktobe region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Shymkent city, and 7 – in Kyzylorda region.
In total Kazakhstan has reported 171,232 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.