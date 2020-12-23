  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports over 190 new COVID-like pneumonia cases

    09:58, 23 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 191 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, up 1 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    93 people have recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia and unfortunately two people died of the disease.

    Sinсe August 1, Kazakhstan has added 44,795 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 44,795, 32,440 patients have made full recoveries. The COVID-like pneumonia has claimed lives of 481 people across Kazakhstan.


