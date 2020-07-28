  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports over 200 new COVID-19 deaths, total at 793

    19:42, 28 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 208 coronavirus-related deaths from 20 till 26 July, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Karaganda region and Almaty city have added the largest number of COVID-19 deaths 56 and 38, respectively. 7 COVID-19 deaths have been registered in Akmola region, 10 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 12 in West Kazakhstan region, 23 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Aktobe region, 28 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Kostanay region, 8 in Mangistau region, 6 in North Kazakhstan region, 2 in Turkestan region, and 10 in Nur-Sultan city, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kazakhstan to 793.

    In total, Kazakhstan has detected 84,648 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 54,404 people have beat the virus.


