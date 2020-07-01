  • kz
    Kazakhstan reports over 230 COVID-19 recoveries

    22:00, 01 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 230 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    231 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Kazakhstan after fully recovering from COVID-19, including 70 in Nur-Sultan city, 9 in Almaty city, 16 in East Kazakhstan region, 12 in Akmola region, 5 in Aktobe region, 6 in Mangistau region, 2 in Kostanay region, 16 in Zhambyl region, 16 in West Kazakhstan region, 7 in Pavlodar region, 46 in Karaganda region, and 26 in Kyzylorda region.

    In total, the number of COVID-19 recoveries have climbed to 13,845 nationwide. Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has reported 41,065 cases of the coronavirus infection. The novel virus claimed 188 lives across the country.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
