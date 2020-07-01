Kazakhstan reports over 230 COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 230 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

231 patients have been discharged from hospitals in Kazakhstan after fully recovering from COVID-19, including 70 in Nur-Sultan city, 9 in Almaty city, 16 in East Kazakhstan region, 12 in Akmola region, 5 in Aktobe region, 6 in Mangistau region, 2 in Kostanay region, 16 in Zhambyl region, 16 in West Kazakhstan region, 7 in Pavlodar region, 46 in Karaganda region, and 26 in Kyzylorda region.

In total, the number of COVID-19 recoveries have climbed to 13,845 nationwide. Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has reported 41,065 cases of the coronavirus infection. The novel virus claimed 188 lives across the country.