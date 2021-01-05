Kazakhstan reports over 450 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 484 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of recoveries from COVID-19 has been recorded in East Kazakhstan region – 100. The second highest number of patients who beat COVID-19 is in Nur-Sultan – 65. Coming in third is Karaganda region with 52 patients who fully recovered from the coronavirus infection. Almaty city and Atyrau region have registered 49 and 43 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

42 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Pavlodar region, 39 – in North Kazakhstan region, 28 – in West Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Shymkent city, 19 – in Almaty region, 11 – in Turkestan region, 9 – in Mangistau region, 3 – in Kostanay region, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.

Nationwide, 145,195 people have so far fully recovered from COVID-19.