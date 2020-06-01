Kazakhstan reports over 50 COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 50 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

54 patients have been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the novel virus, including 34 in Shymkent city, 1 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 15 in Turkestan region, and 2 in North Kazakhstan region.

In total, 5,458 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan so far, including 1,121 people in Nur-Sultan city, 1,552 people in Almaty city, 308 people in Shymkent city, 107 people in Akmola region, 189 people in Aktobe region, 186 people in Almaty region, 314 people in Atyrau region, 54 people in East Kazakhstan region, 196 people in Zhambyl region, 309 people in West Kazakhstan region, 243 people in Karaganda region, 85 people in Kostanay region, 247 people in Kyzylorda region, 136 people in Mangistau region, 149 people in Pavlodar region, 37 people in North Kazakhstan region, and 225 people in Turkestan region.

The number of the COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan has amounted to 11,308. The novel virus claimed lives of 41 people.