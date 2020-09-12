Kazakhstan reports over 60 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 68 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the overall caseload, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases - 18 - has been registered in East Kazakhstan region.

3 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 8 in Almaty city, 1 in Shymkent city, 3 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 7 in Almaty region,6 in Atyrau region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 7 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 4 in North Kazakhstan region, and 3 in Turkestan region.

Since the onset of the pandemic the number of the registered COVID-19 cases has totaled 106,729 nationwide. Of these, 100,518 patients have successfully recovered. The coronavirus infection has claimed lives of 1,634 people across Kazakhstan.