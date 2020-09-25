Kazakhstan reports over 60 new COVID-19 infections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 61 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered across Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases by city/region: 5 in Nur-Sultan city, 5 in Almaty city, 3 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 18 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan region, 6 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 4 in Pavlodar region, 5 in North Kazakhstan region, and 2 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 107,590.