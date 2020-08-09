Kazakhstan reports over 600 COVID-19 recoveries for past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New 664 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported over the past day in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 recoveries by city/region as follows: 21 in Nur-Sultan city, 60 in Almaty city, 2 in Shymkent city, 41 in Akmola region, 48 in Aktobe region, 29 in Atyrau region, 212 in East Kazakhstan region, 53 in Zhambyl region, 32 in West Kazakhstan region, 23 in Karaganda region, 101 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 30 – in Pavlodar region, and 10 in Turkestan region. The total COVID-19 recovered cases in the country stand at 72,273.