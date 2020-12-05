Kazakhstan reports over 790 fresh COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 792 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, 27 down from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

East Kazakhstan region yet again leads in the number of new COVID-19 cases – 131. Coming in second in terms of the number of fresh COVID-19 cases is Pavlodar region with 112 cases. Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions have reported 87 and 84 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Of 792 newly reported COVID-19 cases, 80 have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 77 – in Akmola region, 63 – in Almaty city, 40 – in Almaty region, 39 – in West Kazakhstan region, 26 – in Karaganda region, 18 – in Atyrau region, 16 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region.

Since the start of the pandemic Kazakhstan has reported 135,498 cases of the coronavirus infection.