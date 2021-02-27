Kazakhstan reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 806 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, down 49 from the previous day, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported the highest number of daily infections for the second day straight – this time 137. Ranked second is Almaty city with 105 fresh COVID-19 cases. 79 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Pavlodar region. The fourth highest number of new infections was recorded in Akmola region – 70.

66 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in West Kazakhstan region, 64 – in Almaty region, 64 – in Kostanay region, 48 – in East Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 39 – in Atyrau region, 30 – in North Kazakhstan region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 12 – in Shymkent city, 12 in Aktobe region, 9 – in Turkestan region, 6 – in Kyzylorda region, and 5 – in Mangistau region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 212,018 cases of the novel coronavirus since the onset of the pandemic.