Kazakhstan reports rise in poultry production

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported the yearly rise in poultry production, thus cooled poultry meat production has risen by 26% and frozen poultry meat production – by 9%, Kazinform cites energyprom.kz.

For January and July of 2020, cooled and fresh poultry production has reached 60.5 thousand tons, increasing by 26.2% compared to the previous year. Frozen poultry production has seen an 8.9% rise and reached 66.5 thousand tons.

It is said that Almaty, Akmola and East Kazakhstan regions have the largest production of poultry meat.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, 8 poultry farms are to be commissioned by the end of 2020. Two farms Shymkent kus (Turkestan region) and KazAgros (Kostanay region) have been operational since year’s beginning.

In the first six months of 2020, domestic poultry and edible poultry co-products production has accounted for 8% and totaled 117.4 thousand tons in carcass weight. The local companies covered 63.2% of the country’s demand. So far, the country has imported 36.5% or 68.4 thousand tons of poultry as well as exported 5.2 thousand tons of poultry meat, a 29.7% year-over-year decrease.