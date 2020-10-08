Kazakhstan reports slight increase in coronavirus-like pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 266 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, against 262 cases recorded the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Nationwide, the disease has killed one patient. Nine patients have been released from treatment after making full recoveries from the COVID-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 34,143 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, 362 deaths caused by the disease, and 27,572 recoveries.