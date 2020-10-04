  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan reports slight increase in COVID-19 cases

    11:04, 04 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today Kazakhstan has added 71 more COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 108,177. It marked a slight increase from 62 cases reported on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of the newly identified infections, East Kazakhstan region and Nur-Sultan city reported the biggest number 18 and 14, respectively.

    One new COVID-19 case was reported in Almaty city, 1 – in Shymkent city, 4 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Almaty region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 1 – in Zhambyl region, 1 – in West Kazakhstan region, 9 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 3 – in Pavlodar region, and 9 – in North Kazakhstan region.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!