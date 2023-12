NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Two more coronavirus-related deaths were registered in Kazakhstan, MIA Kazinform reports with the reference to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Three coronavirus-infected patients have died in the county.

A resident of Nur-Sultan, born in 1966, has died.

A woman, born in 1957, passed away in Pavlodar region.

To date, the Kazakhstan’s coronavirus death tally is 58.