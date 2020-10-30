Kazakhstan reports upswing in COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 392 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 111,492, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Today’s figure marked a rise from 268 cases reported on Thursday.

East Kazakhstan region alone has recorded 205 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

27 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Nur-Sultan city, 18 – in Almaty city, 1 – in Shymkent city, 20 – in Akmola region, 12 – in Aktobe region, 19 – in Almaty region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in West Kazakhstan region, 10 – in Karaganda region, 8 – in Kostanay region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 23 – in Pavlodar region, 17 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 5 – in Turkestan region.