Kazakhstan representatives join FIDE commissions for first time ever

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the first time ever, the list of official members of the Commission of the World Chess Federation (FIDE) now includes representatives of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the committee, such a list is approved once every three years at the Presidential Board of the World Chess Federation. Traditionally, members of the Commission are prominent chess figures who have made a significant contribution to the development of the culture and popularization of the intellectual game in their countries.

"The decision of the FIDE Presidential Board in favor of six representatives of Kazakhstan at once is indicative of the appreciation of the work done by the Kazakhstan Chess Federation under the leadership of Galimzhan Yessenov," commented Irina Grishchenko, Executive Director of the Federation. "Our team has made great strides in popularizing chess in the country, and we are not going to be satisfied with what has already been achieved."



Berik Balgabayev, Vice President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, has been appointed as Advisor to the President of FIDE, Arkady Dvorkovich. Vice President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation Zhandos Abishev became a member of the FIDE Events Commission. Executive Director Irina Gryshchenko was elected as a member of the Commission for Social Issues. Grandmaster and International Master Yevgeniy Vladimirov joined the FIDE Educational Commission. World and Asian champion, Grandmaster Darmen Sadvakasov gained membership at the Global Strategy Commission. World champion, Grandmaster and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Dinara Saduakassova joined the Rules and Tournament Regulations Commission, while Woman International Master, member of the Kazakhstan national team Gulmira Dauletova is now a member of the Pairings Commission.

The commission now includes 224 people from more than 130 countries. As for the number of representatives Kazakhstan is 3rd behind Russia and the U.S. Earlier in the FIDE Commission, there was not a single representative of Kazakhstan.