    Kazakhstan retains spot in FIFA rankings

    15:14, 12 January 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has retained its spot in the updated national teams' rankings released by FIFA (International Federation of Association Football), Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Presently, the Kazakh national squad is ranked 98th with 354 points.

    Argentine dominates the rankings with 1,634 points. Coming in second is Brazil with 1,544 points. Germany and Chile are placed 3rd and 4th respectively. Belgium rounds out the top 5.

    Kazakhstan's closets neighbors Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are ranked 61st and 124th accordingly. Russia is at №56.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Football
