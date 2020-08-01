Kazakhstan reveals 1,289 new coronavirus cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,289 cases of coronavirus infection including 581 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

Nur-Sultan city - 226/100

Almaty city - 211/107

Shymkent city - 26/13

Akmola region - 56/31

Aktobe region -24/11

Almaty region - 55/34

Atyrau region - 45/39

East Kazakhstan region - 111/34

Zhambyl region - 50/33

West Kazakhstan region - 76/46

Karaganda region - 110/27

Kostanay region - 64/26

Kyzylorda region - 16/13

Mangistau region - 32/8

Pavlodar region - 84/24

North Kazakhstan region - 64/7

Turkestan region - 39/28

To date, 90,367 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.