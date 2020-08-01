  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan reveals 1,289 new coronavirus cases

    09:36, 01 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,289 cases of coronavirus infection including 581 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

    Nur-Sultan city - 226/100

    Almaty city - 211/107

    Shymkent city - 26/13

    Akmola region - 56/31

    Aktobe region -24/11

    Almaty region - 55/34

    Atyrau region - 45/39

    East Kazakhstan region - 111/34

    Zhambyl region - 50/33

    West Kazakhstan region - 76/46

    Karaganda region - 110/27

    Kostanay region - 64/26

    Kyzylorda region - 16/13

    Mangistau region - 32/8

    Pavlodar region - 84/24

    North Kazakhstan region - 64/7

    Turkestan region - 39/28

    To date, 90,367 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!