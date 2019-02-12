  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan reveals national boxing team's roster for tournament in Bulgaria

    19:21, 12 February 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national boxing team is set to participate in a large upcoming boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan will be represented by 10 boxers, including 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Vassiliy Levit (91kg), world champion Kairat Yeraliyev (56kg) and national team's captain Kamshybek Konkabayev.

    Kazakhstani Temirtas Zhussupov (49kg), Anuar Muzapparov (52kg), Zakir Safiullin (60kg), Samatali Toltayev (64kg), Abylaikhan Zhussupov (69kg), Yerik Alzhanov (75kg) and Bek Nurmaganbet (81kg) are expected to come to the tournament as well.

    The start of the tournament is scheduled on February 14.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!