Kazakhstan reveals national boxing team's roster for tournament in Bulgaria

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national boxing team is set to participate in a large upcoming boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan will be represented by 10 boxers, including 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Vassiliy Levit (91kg), world champion Kairat Yeraliyev (56kg) and national team's captain Kamshybek Konkabayev.



Kazakhstani Temirtas Zhussupov (49kg), Anuar Muzapparov (52kg), Zakir Safiullin (60kg), Samatali Toltayev (64kg), Abylaikhan Zhussupov (69kg), Yerik Alzhanov (75kg) and Bek Nurmaganbet (81kg) are expected to come to the tournament as well.



The start of the tournament is scheduled on February 14.