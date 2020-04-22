Kazakhstan reveals updated coronavirus statistics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As of 6:30 p.m. 22nd of April 23 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

To date, 2070 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in the country including 403 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 714 cases in Almaty, 102 cases in Karaganda region, 83 cases in Akmola region, 82 cases in Atyrau region, 76 cases in Zhambyl region, 103 cases in the city of Shymkent, 11 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 62 cases in Almaty region, 27 cases in Aktobe region, 30 cases in North -Kazakhstan region, 37 cases in Pavlodar region, 16 cases in Mangistau region, 151 cases in Kyzylorda region, 72 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 67 cases in Turkestan region and 34 cases in Kostanay region.