Kazakhstan rgns to brace for severe frosts

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for some regions of Kazakhstan. Mercury is expected to drop as low as to 30 degrees Celsius, Kazhydromet reports.

On December 25 North Kazakhstan will face sharp temperature fall to -20-25 degrees Celsius, to -30 degrees in the nighttime in the north of the region. On December 26 mercury will locally read -33 degrees Celsius.

On December 26 bitter frosts of 30-35, locally 38 degrees will batter Pavlodar region. On December 27 mercury will drop as low as to -32-37 degrees Celsius, locally -40.

On December 26 biting frosts will grip Akmola region. Air temperature will fall to -30 degrees Celsius, to -35 degrees on December 27 locally.

East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions will also observe freezing cold.