Kazakhstan rises in 2018 Global Firepower Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan climbed to the 50th spot in the 2018 Global Firepower Index this year, Kazinform reports.

Last year, Kazakhstan was ranked 53rd, but this year our country managed to surpass Ethiopia, the Philippines, Azerbaijan, Denmark, Finland and Austria.



The U.S. dominates the 2018 Global Firepower Index with a PwrIndx rating of 0.0818. Coming in second is Russia. China is again placed third this year. India is fourth. France rounds out the top 5.



The UK and South Korea both made strides in the GFI and rose to №6 and №7, respectively.



Japan, Turkey and Germany all slid down the GFI and are ranked 8th, 9th and 10th, accordingly.