Kazakhstan rises in Davis Cup rankings with Great Britain on top

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The updated Davis Cup Team Rankings has been released, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After defeating Belgium in the Davis Cup final, Great Britain took home the coveted title after 79 years of wait. The British team also climbed to the №1 spot in the rankings with 25196.56 points. The Czech Republic slid to the 2nd place with 23706.25 points. Switzerland rounds out the top 3 with 18987.50 points. It is worth mentioning that Kazakhstan moved one line up to №12 with 4825.00 points. It now sits between Team U.S. and Team Spain.