    Kazakhstan rises in Fed Cup rankings despite loss to Canada

    21:19, 25 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has improved its standing in the Fed Cup nations rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Despite losing to Canada at the Fed Cup World Group II playoff in Montreal this past weekend, Team Kazakhstan moved two spots up to №21 of the rankings with 1997,5 points.

    The Czech Republic dominates the rankings with 33942.5 points. Coming in second is Belarus with 14580 points. The U.S. team is ranked the third with 13992.5 points.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
