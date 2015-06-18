Kazakhstan rises in Global Peace Index

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has improved its standing by 16 positions in the updated Global Peace Index (GPI) produced annually by the non-profit think tank Institute for Economics and Peace.

According to the updated version of the GPI, Kazakhstan moved up from the 103rd spot in 2014 to the 87th spot in 2015. Kazakhstan's neighbors Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan are ranked 106th, 108th, 13th and 121st respectively. Ukraine and Russia plummeted to the 150th and 152nd spots accordingly. The U.S. is currently ranked 94th, while China is 124th. The GPI ranks the nations of the world according to their level of peacefulness. The index includes 162 independent states covering 99.6 per cent of the world's population.