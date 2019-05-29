Kazakhstan rises in IMD Global Competitiveness Ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan rose in the IMD Global Competitiveness Ranking 2019, Kazinform reports.

The International Institute for Management Development (IMD) placed Kazakhstan 34th in terms of global competitiveness among 63 countries surveyed. Kazakhstan is ranked 34th, up four spots from a year earlier.



This year Kazakhstan elbowed aside 29 countries, including Italy, Spain, Russia and Turkey.



Singapore climbed to the top spot of the ranking, while Hong Kong preserved its second place. The United States slid to the third place, falling by two notches. Switzerland and the UAE are ranked 4th and 5th, respectively.



Argentina, Mongolia, and Venezuela are at the bottom of the ranking.



IMD is a Switzerland-based institution that releases annual competitiveness rankings based on the countries' achievements in economy, infrastructure as well as government and corporate efficiency.