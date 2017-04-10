Kazakhstan rises in world ranking of tourism competitiveness

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has improved its position in the World Tourism Competitiveness Index, Kazinform reports with reference to the Head of the Committee of Tourism Industry Marat Igaliyev.

"Kazakhstan has improved its position in the World Tourism Competitiveness Index. We particularly note that as to price competitiveness our country ranks the 8th among 136 countries of the world. According to the World Economic Forum, Kazakhstan has risen up 4 lines and ranks 81st in the world tourism competitiveness index", Igaliyev posted on a social network.

According to his information, the ranking has been biennially published since 2007. In 2017 the ranking reckons 136 countries estimated by 14 criteria related to receipt of tourists.

"It includes historic and cultural heritage, development of economy, transport, hotel sector, communications, medicine, state policy favorable for tourism, etc. Kazakhstan ranked 85th position rising up 3 lines in 2015. In 2017 the country again strengthened its positions moving up through 4 lines", Igaliyev explained.

Among post-Soviet countries the highest is Estonia (37th), and the second is Russia. The third is Latvia (54th), the fourth - Lithuania (56th), the fifth - Georgia (70th), the sixth - Azerbaijan (71st), the seventh - Kazakhstan (81st), the eighth - Ukraine (88th), the ninth - Tajikistan (107th) and the tenth is Kyrgyzstan (115th).

The WEF experts consider that Kazakhstan's strongest positions are ICT readiness (52nd), safety and security (58th) and business environment (36th). For price competitiveness our country ranks 8th among 136 countries.

The quality of tourist service infrastructure (hotels, resorts and entertainment facilities) takes Kazakhstan to the 97th line. The experts estimated the international openness to be low (113th). The opening criteria include visa requirements (114th). In respect to air transport bilateral agreements, the country ranks 121st.

For this criterion, the WEF experts individually estimated the government expenditure for tourism development (46th as to the percentage of the gross expenditure as compared to the other countries), as well as efficiency and branding to promote the country as a tourist destination (102nd).

As to the ecological situation (environmental sustainability), our country ranks 99th. In category "Health and hygiene" Kazakhstan is 8th in the world. The ranking authors link such a high position to a great number of doctors and hospital beds, and no malaria cases as well.

The first lines of 2017 ranking are Spain, France, Germany, Japan, the UK, Australia, Italy, Canada and Switzerland.



You can see Kazakhstan index here .