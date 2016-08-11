Kazakhstan rises up to 11th place in countries' medal table at Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another day of the Rio Olympics gave Kazakhstan two gold medals and one silver medal, Sports.kz informs.

The heroes of the day for Kazakhstan were swimmer Dmitriy Balandin and weightlifters Nijat Rahimov and Zhazira Zhapparkul.

Kazakhstan has risen to the 11th place in the countries' medal table (2-2-3). The USA team is first (10-11-9), China is second (9-4-8) and Japan is third (8-1-10).