Kazakhstan robbed of 100bln tenge in past 10-15 years – Prosecutor General’s office

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 100bln tenge has been stolen and brought out from Kazakhstan in the past 10-15 years, according to Deputy Prosecutor General Andrey Kravchenko, Kazinform correspondent reports.

“We have revised the biggest criminal cases and suppose that their number can reach about 200 for the past 10-year-period. We have calculated that the amount of stolen money brought out from Kazakhstan makes approximately 100bln tenge. 30% of this sum has already been repatriated,” Kravchenko said to mass media on the sidelines of a meeting devoted to repatriation of stolen assets to Kazakhstan.

This is a preliminary sum stolen and withdrawn from Kazakhstan in the past 10-15 years, he explained.

“The period of limitation for prosecuting the persons accused of stealing this money has not expired yet. We can reckon that these funds will be repatriated to Kazakhstan due to collaboration with almost all the countries of the world,” added the Deputy Prosecutor General.

Kazakhstan has entered into agreements on extradition with Hungary, Spain, Italy, Romania and Serbia and agreements on legal assistance in criminal cases with Great Britain, the Principality of Monaco and Czech Republic. Similar agreements are being discussed now with the relevant authorities of Macedonia, Portugal, Croatia, Iceland and Ireland.

Two more agreements (on extradition and transfer of sentenced persons) are planned to be signed with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within the official visit of Kazakhstan President to this country. Besides, three agreements (on extradition, on legal assistance in criminal cases and on transfer of sentenced persons) are expected to be inked during an official visit of the King of Jordan to Kazakhstan.

“Within the past 5 years, we have entered into 27 international agreements and have joined two Inter-American Conventions. In general, we have signed 50 agreements on legal assistance in criminal cases,” he concluded.