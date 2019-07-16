Kazakhstan, Romania celebrate 27th anniversary of diplomatic ties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On July 15, Kazakhstan and Romania celebrated the 27th anniversary of establishment of the diplomatic relations, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Bucharest informs.

TheEmbassy of Romania in the Republic of Kazakhstan was inaugurated in November1993.





Kazakhstan opened its diplomatic mission in Romania in September 2003, which wasupgraded to Embassy in March 2012.





SinceSeptember 2014, Mr. Daulet Batrashev has been the Ambassador of the Republic ofKazakhstan in Romania.





SinceMay 2017, Mr. Cesar Manole Armeanu has been the Ambassador of Romania in the Republicof Kazakhstan.





Kazakhstanand Romania have achieved a high level of mutual understanding and maintainclose positions on the majority of important issues of international policy.Official Bucharest attaches special importance to relations with the Republicof Kazakhstan, highlighting the importance of Kazakhstan as Romania's mainpartner in Central Asia.

Romania is the main trade partner of the Republic ofKazakhstan in South-Eastern Europe.





Tradeturnover in January-May 2019 amounted to 658 mln. USD. (export – 629 mln.,import – 29 mln).





Tradeturnover in recent periods:





– 2018- 1,675 bln. USD (export – 1,497bln., import – 178 mln.);

- 2017- 992 mln. USD (export – 925mln., import – 67 mln.);

- 2016- 803 mln. USD (export – 724mln., import – 79 mln.);

- 2015– 1,4 bln. USD (export-1,34 bln.,import - 76 mln.).





Grossdirect investments from Romania in the Republic of Kazakhstan from 2005 to 2019 amounted to 1.23bln. On the other hand, Kazakhstan is one of the major foreign investors in Romania.





Mainspheres of trade and economic cooperation are energy, machinery manufacturing,metallurgy, transport and logistics, and light industry.





44companies, branch and representation offices with Romanian participation areregistered in Kazakhstan. 28 companies with participation of Kazakh capital areactive in Romania.





Purchaseof «RomPetrol Group NV« by «KazMunayGaz JSC» National Company in2007-2009 became a milestone of the Kazakh-Romanian economic relations. Throughthis transaction, KMG acquired access to 2 refineries and a retail network inEurope (more than 1000 fuel stations in 8 countries). This transaction is thelargest investment project of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the European Union.





Significantattention is dedicated to the realization of the transit and transportpotential of the two countries. The sea port of Constanta and the largestRomanian transport and logistics company Grampet Group joined theTrans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) in 2017-2018.





Anumber of documents on mutual understanding, academic and scientificcooperation and student exchange has been signed.





Festivalsof Kazakh cinema take place on yearly basis in the largest cities of Romaniawhere works of renowned Kazakh film directors are demonstrated to the public.



