Kazakhstan, Romania marked 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On July 15, 2017 the Republic of Kazakhstan and Romania celebrated 25 years of diplomatic relations.

Amicable relations between Astana and Bucharest create favourable conditions for the progressive development of political dialogue, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation. The coordinated efforts of the two countries undertaken within the UN, OSCE and other international organizations facilitates continued cordiality between the two sides, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



An important milestone in bilateral relations was the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Romania in 2007. In 2010, the President of Romania visited Kazakhstan twice. A regular exchange of parliamentary and governmental delegations takes place, and a solid legal framework has been built.



Regular political consultations, conducted within the framework of the joint Action Plan between the foreign ministries of the two countries, are a key tool for cooperation.



An effective mechanism for developing bilateral cooperation is the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. The countries intend to effectively utilize their transit and transport potential, including within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.



Romania is an important economic partner for Kazakhstan. In turn, Kazakhstan is a significant investor in its economy. There is a steady interest in intensifying business ties.



Cooperation is developing in the cultural, humanitarian and academic fields. Several Romanian national cultural societies operate in Kazakhstan: «Ștefan cel Mare» in the city of Almaty, «Dacia» in Karaganda and «Bukovina» in Pavlodar. More than twenty thousand Kazakh Romanians have become a connecting bridge in the development and strengthening of friendly ties between the two nations.



Kazakhstan remains strongly committed to further strengthening political dialogue and enhancing multifaceted cooperation with Romania.