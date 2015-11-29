Kazakhstan: Round-table meeting on humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons use

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh University of Law and Humanities will host a round-table meeting on 30 November humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons use. Some 30 diplomats and government officials will attend the event in Astana, Kazakhstan, organized by the foreign ministries of Japan and Kazakhstan, and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The meeting brings together representatives from Japan, the only country to have experienced a nuclear attack and Kazakhstan, which is still suffering from the effects of nuclear weapon testing and the ICRC, which went to help those affected immediately after the bombing of Hiroshima.

"More than seventy years have passed since Hiroshima attack, but nuclear disarmament has not been reached in full yet. Unfortunately, promises have not turned into action," said Jacques Villettaz, the head of the ICRC's regional delegation in Central Asia. "But the humanitarian consequences of the use of such weapons have become central to any debate on nuclear disarmament."

The ICRC and the wider International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are deeply concerned by the impact of nuclear weapons and, potentially, their illicitness under international humanitarian law. They are determined to focus attention on the necessity of banning nuclear weapons.

Source: https://www.icrc.org/en