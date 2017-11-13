Kazakhstan, Russia and UAE discuss coop in space industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the 15th International Aerospace Exhibition Dubai Air Show - 2017, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for President's Affairs of the UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin held an official tripartite meeting to discuss cooperation in space industry, Kazinform has learned from PM's press service.

In particular, the sides reviewed the prospects of developing joint investment projects as well as the current state and further development of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Sheikh Mansour also noted that the UAE might be interested in joining the Russia-Kazakhstan space project Baiterek.

It should be noted that in order to develop the further partnership strategy and coordinate their activities, the sides agreed to establish a tripartite working group for joint projects in the space industry.