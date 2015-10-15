Kazakhstan-Russia close integration mutually beneficial for both sides - Russian President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Close integration of Kazakhstan and Russia economies is mutually beneficial for both sides. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has told at a briefing following the meeting with Kazakh Leader Nursultan Nazarbayev in Akorda Palace today.

"We have exchanged views on the whole range of trade-economic relations. Special attention was given to the interaction in such important spheres as trade, investment, energy, transport, space and peaceful use of nuclear energy. I would like to note that close integration of Kazakhstan and Russia economies is mutually beneficial for both sides," noted V.Putin. The Russian President said that in January-July 2015 commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia (in roubles) rose by 23%. Mutual investment flow grows. Russian investment in Kazakhstan economy exceeds 9 bln U.S. dollars while Kazakhstani investment in Russia makes approximately 3 bln U.S. dollars. Russian businessmen are working almost in all sectors of Kazakhstan economy. In his opinion, despite the fall in prices for leading goods of Kazakh and Russian export and currency fluctuations, the countries could preserve high intensity of trade-economic interaction.