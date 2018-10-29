Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation devpt discussed in Kazan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 20th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia has been held in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russian Federation, co-chaired by First Deputy Prime Ministers Askar Mamin of Kazakhstan and Anton Siluanov of Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the development of bilateral collaboration in the field of trade and economic cooperation, the fuel-and-power sector, the peaceful uses of atomic energy, industry, transport, agriculture, health care, environmental protection, education and science, communications, information technologies and mass communications, culture, tourism, interregional and cross-border cooperation, as well as the interaction of business communities of the two countries.

First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin pointed to the successful relations at all levels of state-to-state ties between Kazakhstan and Russia.



In 2017, the trade between Kazakhstan and Russian Federation grew by 34.1% ($17.5 billion). The mutual trade is on the rise, indicating that there are opportunities to increase trade turnover up to $20 billion.



Russia is one of the main investment partners of Kazakhstan. The inflow of investment has reached $12 billion over the past 12 years (2005-2017). In the first half of 2018, the direct investment inflow from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Kazakhstan increased 1.5 times year-over-year, amounting to $821 million.

50 investment projects worth $3.6 billion, which will create more than 12,000 new jobs, are under active implementation.



During the meeting, it was pointed out that one of the key areas of bilateral interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia is interregional and cross-border cooperation.

Based on the results of the 20th session of the Kazakhstan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, Co-Chairs Askar Mamin and Anton Siluanov signed the Protocol of the above-mentioned session.



As part of his working visit to Kazan, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held talks with President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Emphasizing interest in expanding economic and investment ties, the sides highlighted the dynamic development of cooperation on all aspects of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.



At the end of 2017, the value of external trade increased by 1.7 times and exceeded $700 million. In the first half of 2018, the trade turnover grew by 67% and amounted to nearly $400 million. This year, the value may reach $1 billion.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov underlined the need to develop cooperation in engineering, transport and logistics, petrochemicals, agriculture, information technology, general aviation, etc.

Askar Mamin and Rustam Minnikhanov signed the Action Plan for the Development of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan.