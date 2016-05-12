Kazakhstan-Russia cooperation in spotlight during Russian MPs&#39; visit to Uralsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko traveled to West Kazakhstan region within the framework of Russian MPs' visit to Kazakhstan.

The visit to the center of western Kazakhstan - Uralsk was aimed at developing cross-border and interregional cooperation and strengthening of commercial and economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

During the visit, Speaker Tokayev stressed two leaders Nursultan Nazarbayev and Vladimir Putin spearhead the process of strengthening of interregional cooperation. It was noted that Kazakhstan and Russia share 7,000km-long joint border and majority of their bilateral trade turnover falls at neighboring regions. In this connection, Mr. Tokayev stressed the importance of joint visit of Kazakhstani and Russian parliamentarians to one of the key regions of interregional cooperation.

It is worth mentioning that West Kazakhstan region borders on 5 regions of Russia - the Astrakhan Region, the Volgograd Region, the Saratov Region, the Samara Region and the Orenburg Region.

While paying the visit to Uralsk, the parliamentarians met with akim (governor) of the region Altai Kulginov and reps of regional ethno-cultural associations.