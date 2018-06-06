  • kz
    Kazakhstan, Russia debate Baikonur coop issues

    16:03, 06 June 2018
    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Minister Beibut Atamkulov and director general of Roscosmos Corporation Dmitry Rogozin have met today before the launch of Soyuz MS-09 set for today at 17:12 Astana time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

    The parties discussed realization of the joint Baiterek Rocket and Space Complex project at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, further development of Baikonur Cosmodrome, and a wide range of pressing issues, the Ministry's press service reports.

    Baikonur Space exploration Kazakhstan and Russia Space Baikonur space center Science
