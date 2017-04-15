Kazakhstan, Russia discuss financial and economic support of Armed Forces

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Defense Minister Abylkair Skakov made a working visit to the Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation in order to exchange experience on financial and economic support of Armed Forces.

The parties discussed financial security, payments under state defense order with bank support, economic analysis and forecasting, financial support of purchases for state needs, and expenditure planning.

In addition, Kazakh delegation visited the Unified Settlement Center of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, where it familiarized with the structure of the center, the order of its work, and functional capabilities of its Unified Database.

Also, the heads of the profile departments of Russian Defense Ministry presented an overview of the main areas of work of the financial and economic service of the Ministry.