Kazakhstan, Russia eye cooperation within SCO and CSTO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Assistant to President and Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev has participated in the 3rd meeting of the secretaries of the CIS Security Councils and bilateral consultations between Kazakhstani and Russian Security Councils in Moscow today.

At the meeting the representatives of the CIS Security Councils exchanged views on joint fight against international terrorist organizations and cooperation on illicit migration. On the margins of the Moscow meeting, Mr. Yermekbayev met with foreign colleagues and the sides discussed relevant problems in ensuring regional security. He also held negotiations with his Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev within the framework of the Kazakhstan-Russia consultations. Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the framework of such structures as the SCO, CSTO and prospects of bilateral cooperation in military sector were touched upon during the talks. Next round of the Kazakhstan-Russia consultations is expected to be held in our country in 2016.