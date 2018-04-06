Kazakhstan, Russia hold political consultations in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the implementation of their partnership plan, the Foreign Offices of Kazakhstan and Russia held political consultations in Astana, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Kazakh delegation at the meeting was headed by the country's Deputy Foreign Minister, Galymzhan Koishybayev. The delegation of the Russian Foreign Ministry was headed by State Secretary and Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, the situation in Central Asia, cooperation in multilateral associations, as well as strengthening regional security.

Following the consultations, the heads of delegations noted the high level of interaction between Kazakhstan and Russia in all spheres of interstate relations.

The sides stressed the importance of the work the countries' foreign ministries carry out in terms of coordinating their efforts in the interests of expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation, strengthening integration ties, regional stability and security.