    Kazakhstan, Russia mull expanding coop in space industry

    16:18, 27 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has met today with Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Rogozin, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

    During the meeting, the sides focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in space industry. In particular, Sagintayev and Rogozin gave consideration to the agenda of the upcoming session of the Kazakh-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on the Baikonur complex.

    It is worth mentioning that the 6th session of the Kazakh-Russian Intergovernmental Commission on the Baikonur complex will be held before yearend.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Baikonur Kazakhstan and Russia Space Government Top Story
