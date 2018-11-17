Kazakhstan, Russia reach agreement to improve ecosystem of the Ural River

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Moscow hosted the first session of the Kazakhstan-Russia Commission on the Ural River Basin Ecosystem Conservation, the Kazakh Energy Ministry informed on social media.

On November 15-16, 2018, the first session of the Kazakhstan-Russian Commission on the Conservation of the Transboundary Ural River Basin Ecosystem, Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlybai Sabit and Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation Murad Karimov, took place in Moscow, Russia.

The meeting was held in the furtherance of the Agreement on the Conservation of the Ecosystem of the Basin of the Ural (Jaiyq) between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan adopted October 5, 2016, at the Forum of interregional and cross-border cooperation in Astana.

It was also attended by representatives of the respective ministries and departments, MPs, scientists and members of the communities of the two countries.

The sides discussed the current state and the prospects for the development of the ecosystem of the Ural River Basin and also agreed that the problem under discussion is presently topical not only for Kazakhstan and Russia but also for the entire Eurasian subregion.

As a result of the meeting, the sides signed a protocol and adopted provisions on the Joint Commission and Action Plan "On improving the basin's ecosystem and preventing transboundary pollution of the Ural River".





The adopted Action Plan consists of 11 items and is aimed at improving the ecological status of the Ural (Jaiyq) River that connects the spaces of Asia and Europe being a unique natural environment with rich biodiversity and historical and cultural heritage.

The sides also agreed that the next session of the Commission will be held in Kazakhstan in 2019.