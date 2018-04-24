Kazakhstan, Russia serve as bright example of good neighborliness - Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova on April 24 met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kazakhstan Alexei Borodavkin, Kazinform reports.

At the onset of the meeting, Secretary Abdykalikova stressed that presently Kazakhstan and Russia serve as a bright example of good neighborliness based on mutual trust and understanding as well as good relations between the leaders of the two countries.



She went on to congratulate Ambassador Borodavkin on the beginning of his mission in Kazakhstan. The Secretary of State added that Kazakhstan and Russia enjoy close relations. Both countries look forward to the forthcoming meeting of presidents Nazarbayev and Putin in May.







Gulshara Abdykalikova commended intensive political dialogue, close economic ties as well as cultural and scientific cooperation between Astana and Moscow.



"This year Astana celebrates its 20th anniversary and we expect colleagues from Russia to come. We've already implemented a wide range of joint projects in Moscow, Saint-Petersburg and here in Astana," she said.



One of the events organized by the Russian side within the framework of Astana birthday celebrations will be The Master and Margarita play staged at the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theater by an independent Russian theater.

Russian diplomat, in turn, thanked Secretary Abdykalikova for an opportunity to meet and highlighted priorities of his mission in Kazakhstan. His role in Kazakhstan, in his words, is to promote allied relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, facilitate economic integration of the countries within the EAEU.



In conclusion, Ambassador Borodavkin reminded that Kazakhstan-Russia ties are characterized by openness, honesty and mutual respect between the peoples.